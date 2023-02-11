Breaking News

Morning News – February 11

Feb 11, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -14 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -6. Wind chill -8 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t Forget – Mixed Curling Bonspiel today from 8 a.m.
  • U9 Hockey game at 9:00 a.m. & 1 p.m.

 

Brenda Stockton
