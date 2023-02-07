Men’s Curling Standings – February 7

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|9
|12
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|12
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|7
|12
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|5
|12
|HALE, Ron
|5
|4
|12
|MORRIS, Lucas
|6
|2
|12
Game schedule for February 13:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MORRIS
|TERRIS
|FAHRER
|McCOY
|HALE
|MITRIKAS
