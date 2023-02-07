Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – February 7

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 9 12
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 12
McCOY, Joe 3 7 12
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 5 12
HALE, Ron 5 4 12
MORRIS, Lucas 6 2 12

Game schedule for February 13:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MORRIS TERRIS FAHRER
McCOY HALE MITRIKAS
