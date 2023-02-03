|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|2
|2
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|2
|2
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|1
|2
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|1
|2
|HALL, Dave
|5
|0
|1
|SMIT, Brandon
|5
|0
|1
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|5
|0
|1
|SWITZER, Anya
|5
|0
|1
Note – the Season is divided into Two Sections and the attached statics represent the standings after the 2nd Game.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- A Christmas concert that unites a school community - February 3, 2023
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 3 - February 3, 2023
- Chefs Visit SJD! - February 3, 2023