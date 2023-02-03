Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 3

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 2 2
TERRIS, Tom 1 2 2
BUCKELL, Chris 3 1 2
FAHRER, Tom 3 1 2
HALL, Dave 5 0 1
SMIT, Brandon 5 0 1
STOYCHEFF, Peter 5 0 1
SWITZER, Anya 5 0 1

Note – the Season is divided into Two Sections and the attached statics represent the standings after the 2nd Game.

 

