Snow Squall Warning (LSPP – Searchmont)

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Hazards:

Sudden whiteout conditions in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour possible.

Timing:

This morning.

Discussion:

A band of heavy lake effect snow will shift south through the morning with the passage of an arctic cold front. Heavy snow will combine with northwesterly winds gusting 50 to 70 km/h to produce near zero visibility. Bitterly cold air will follow in the wake of the front with extreme wind chill values expected tonight into Friday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.