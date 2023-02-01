Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling – February 1

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 7 8
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 7 9
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 6 9
SPENCER, Diane 4 5 10
PARSONS, Rochelle 4 5 10
CHIUPKA, Lorna 6 4 10
AMOS, Tracy 7 2 10
MATHIAS, Danette 7 2 10

Game Schedule for February 7th, 2023.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
SPENCER LESCHISHIN BUSSINEAU PARSONS
MATHIAS CHIUPKA BONITZKE AMOS

 

 

