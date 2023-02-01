Wawa Ladies Curling – February 1

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|7
|8
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|7
|9
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|6
|9
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|5
|10
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|4
|5
|10
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|6
|4
|10
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|2
|10
|MATHIAS, Danette
|7
|2
|10
Game Schedule for February 7th, 2023.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|SPENCER
|LESCHISHIN
|BUSSINEAU
|PARSONS
|MATHIAS
|CHIUPKA
|BONITZKE
|AMOS
