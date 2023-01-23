Morning News – January 23

Jan 23, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Flurries beginning early this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 60 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High -2. Wind chill near -11. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h overnight. Low -18. Wind chill -6 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Sgt Turcotte of SE OPP – Chapleau for his promotion!
- The Chapleau students versus the Chapleau Emergency Responders held a charity hockey game on January 16th. The game raised $900 and five (5) boxes of non-perishable goods for the Chapleau Food Bank.
- Today is the deadline for you/your organization or business to submit a registration form for the Wawa Winter Carnival (Feb 17, 18, 19, & 20) at the MMCC.
- If you are snowmobiling on Wawa Lake be aware of a large pressure crack that extends from Blueberry Point towards the Lady Dunn Health Centre. The water that has come over the ice is quite deep in places.
