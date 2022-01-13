Morning News – January 13

January 13, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
News Tidbits:
- Canadian truckers are exempt from impending federal quarantine rule, border agency says. New requirement will still take effect for American truckers, who will be turned away at the border unless they’ve been inoculated starting this weekend.
- Sad to hear that 85-year-old Anishinaabe activist and American Indian Movement co-founder Clyde Bellecourt has died. He was the last surviving co-founder of the American Indian Movement
Announcements:
- Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 10:00 a.m.
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will be joined by Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, to make an announcement at 11:00 a.m.
Don’t Forget:
- The January 13th COVID-19 immunization clinic at the White River Legion – 108 Winnipeg Street will be accepting walk-ins between 11:45am – 12:45pm and 1:30pm – 2:30pm. Individuals aged 12+ can visit for their 1st, 2nd and 3rd (if eligible) dose.
