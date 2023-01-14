Morning News – January 14

Jan 14, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -28 this morning and -9 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill near -15.
News Tidbits:
- Mark your calendar – Wawa’s Emergency Services Hockey Game will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 7 p.m. Proceeds from this game will be donated to the LDHC Long Term Care Unit. Admission is by donation.
- U9 Jamboree is this weekend at the MMCC
- Congratulations to the U11 Wawa Travellers (under 11). They brought home Gold from the Marathon tournament last weekend.
