Morning News – January 18

Jan 18, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -6. Wind chill near -17.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -11. Wind chill -14 this evening and -19 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Mark your calendar – Wawa’s Emergency Services Hockey Game will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 7 p.m. Proceeds from this game will be donated to the LDHC Long Term Care Unit. Admission is by donation.
- Sad to hear that an underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of Ronald Nantais from Elbow Lake where his snowmachine went rhrough the ice.
