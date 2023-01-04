SE OPP White River – Impaired Charges laid after Single Vehicle Collision

A collision has lead to impaired charges for one individual. On December 24, 2022 at approximately 6:07 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 631 near White River.

Through investigation, the driver was determined to be impaired by alcohol. As a result, Kyle DEAN, 30-years-of-age, of Levack was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 13, 2023 in Wawa.