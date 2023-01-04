SE OPP Wawa – Spousal Assault Charges laid after Domestic Dispute

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Mackey Street in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.