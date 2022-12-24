Morning News – December 24

Dec 23, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature steady near 113. Wind chill near -25.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -15. Wind chill near -24.
Major winter storm continues today. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 40 cm by tonight. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h and possible blizzard conditions.
Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department:
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN - December 24, 2022
- Hwy 519 (Hwy 17 to Dubreuilville) CLOSED - December 24, 2022
- Hwy 631 (White River to Calstock) CLOSED - December 24, 2022