Breaking News

Morning News – December 24

Dec 23, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of light snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature steady near 113. Wind chill near -25.
  • Tonight – Periods of light snow ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -15. Wind chill near -24.

Major winter storm continues today. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 40 cm by tonight. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h and possible blizzard conditions.

 

Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department:

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*