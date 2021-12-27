Breaking News

Morning News – December 27

Dec 27, 2021 at 07:56

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
Tonight – Snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Curling Canada has cancelled its mixed doubles Olympic trials, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases among athletes, as well as the rapid spread of the virus throughout the country. The tournament was slated to begin Tuesday in Manitoba.
  • Bonus for Wawa electricity users – electricity used today will be charged at the off peak rates in recognition of Christmas Day being on this past Saturday
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*