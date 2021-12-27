Morning News – December 27

Dec 27, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
Tonight – Snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Curling Canada has cancelled its mixed doubles Olympic trials, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases among athletes, as well as the rapid spread of the virus throughout the country. The tournament was slated to begin Tuesday in Manitoba.
- Bonus for Wawa electricity users – electricity used today will be charged at the off peak rates in recognition of Christmas Day being on this past Saturday
