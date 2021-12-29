Morning News – December 29

Dec 29, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm except 5 cm over higher terrain. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.
Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries before morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 15 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Emergency crews are at the scene of a major train derailment near Craven, SK. Tbis derailment may have impacts on the shipment of freight.
