Morning News – December 28

Dec 28, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 6 by morning. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 11 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Thirty-three homes participated in the annual Festival of Lights. Winners were:
- 56 Winston Road,
- 312 Blue Avenue (Upper Mission), and
- 55 Third Avenue
Announcements:
- Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will make an announcement at Noon.
- Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement on Ontario’s updated case and contact management and testing guidance at 1:20 p.m.
