Breaking News

Morning News – December 28

Dec 28, 2021 at 07:56

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 6 by morning. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 11 overnight.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Thirty-three homes participated in the annual Festival of Lights. Winners were:
    1. 56 Winston Road,
    2. 312 Blue Avenue (Upper Mission), and
    3. 55 Third Avenue

Announcements:

  • Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will make an announcement at Noon.
  • Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement on Ontario’s updated case and contact management and testing guidance at 1:20 p.m.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*