Between the Covers – December 21

The Wawa Public Library will be closed for the holidays beginning Saturday December 24, 2022 and will reopen on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023.

Our first Silent was a huge success. We were able to raise just over $700.00 for the library! Thank you to all those who placed their bids. We appreciate your support. Thank you to our Board Members Doug Woods, Rose Ann Turyk and Anne Owen for their donations as well as Colleen Abbott and Victor Lucas of Angler’s Inn! Angler’s Inn donated a very generous Ice Fishing Hut Rental package worth $1,500.00 and we were able to secure a $310.00 bid. The staff and board of the Wawa Public Library thank you for your continued support.

New books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Laughing with the Trickster” by Tomson Highway, “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn, “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver and “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng.

En Français, nous avons “Espionne” par Danielle Steel.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “Naked in Death” by J.D. Robb. From the book jacket:

It is the year 2058, and technology now completely rules the world. But New York City Detective Eve Dallas knows that the irresistible impulses of the human heart are still ruled by just one thing: passion.

When a senator’s daughter is killed, the secret life of prostitution she’d been leading is revealed. The high-profile case takes Lieutenant Eve Dallas into the rarefied circles of Washington politics and society. Further complicating matters is Eve’s growing attraction to Roarke, who is one of the wealthiest and most influential men on the planet, devilishly handsome… and the leading suspect in the investigation.

Our new movies this week are “Contraband” starring Mark Wahlberg, “Daddy’s Home 2” also starring Mark Wahlberg, Season 1 of “World On Fire” starring Julia Brown and Helen Hunt and for the kids “The Grinch” which includes 3 mini movies.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30pm for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books monthly for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]. Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.

Join us for Tot Time every Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Our goal is to introduce children to the library as soon as possible and to foster a life-long love of reading and books. We have stories, music, toys and crafts. We include activities that help children develop their motor skills and dexterity. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop in and check it out!