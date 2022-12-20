5:33 AM EST Tuesday 20 December 2022
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
This advisory also includes:
- Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.
Hazards:
Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by this afternoon.
Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
Timing:
Snow beginning this morning, ending in the evening.
Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
