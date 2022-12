Winter is here – Wawa Lake is iced over

Winter is officially here – at least by Wawaite’s standards. Wawa Lake is now iced over, the ice came Sunday night, and it was confirmed by several Wawa residents that the ice completely covered the lake. However excited the anglers are about putting their ice huts out and snowmobilers racing across the lake at full throttle, please exercise caution on the new ice. Ice is rarely the same thickness all the way across a body of water and certainly is not thick enough yet.

Several years ago, Andy Stevens shared information showing the dates that Wawa Lake was frozen over, and when the ice went out in the spring. That chart has been added to and is below.