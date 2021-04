The Ice is Gone

Last Friday, April 16th was the earliest ever day that the ice on Wawa Lake was gone (from records beginning in 1949). Although I think that Mother Nature is perhaps trying to hang on to winter with temperatures dropping below 0C every night. In 1987, the ice was gone as of April 20th.

Several years ago, Andy Stevens shared information showing the dates that Wawa Lake was frozen over, and when the ice went out in the spring. That chart has been added to and is below.