Wawa Lake is Frozen – 2021

What a whirlwind of temperatures this month! From -23 to 12, and gusty winds tearing the ice up… It was a real guess as to when the ice would finally set. Yesterday afternoon, it looked like the ice completely covers the ice.

Last night the moon glowed on the fresh ice, shining its reflection down the lake.

However excited the anglers are of putting their ice hut out and snowmobilers racing across the lake at full throttle, please exercise caution on the new ice. Ice is rarely the same thickness all the way across a body of water and certainly is not thick enough yet.

Several years ago, Andy Stevens shared information showing the dates that Wawa Lake was frozen over, and when the ice went out in the spring. That chart has been added to and is below.