Sebastiano, Constantino “Joe”

Peacefully at London Health Sciences Centre, Victoria Hospital on December 10, 2022, Constantino “Joe” Sebastiano in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Wladyslawa Halucha for 19 years. Dear step-father of Les Halucha (Caroline), Henryka Anderson (John), and Jim Halucha (Laura). Father of Pietro Sebastiano. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Desolina (1997).

Joe will be dearly missed by many friends and family in Wawa, Ontario and in Italy.

We would like to thank all of the caregivers at LHSC for the compassion and care they provided for Joe.

A private family funeral service was held with an inurnment of Joes cremated remains to take place in the spring of 2023 in Sault Ste. Marie