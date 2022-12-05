SE OPP Chapleau – Investigation Continues into Fatal Collision on Hwy 129

On December 4, 2022 at approximately 4:12 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 129 and Highway 667, approximately 40 kilometres south of Chapleau.

One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are assisting with the investigation.

Both lanes of Highway 129 between Chapleau and Thessalon have been re-opened.