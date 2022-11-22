A Golden Partnership – Annual Wish Campaign Launch

As the 2022 holiday season begins, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is pleased to launch our Annual Wish Campaign in partnership with Alamos Gold Inc. This season, the Foundation is working to complete the second phase of our fundraising initiative to support the purchase of capital equipment for the hospital’s MediTech expansion. We call this initiative “ONE for the Dunn: One Person, One Record, One System”. Our hope in this second phase, which runs until January 7, 2023, is to raise $140,000 which will bring the total raised to $240,000.

Alamos Gold Inc. has graciously donated $5,000 to launch this campaign for our much-needed capital equipment needs. Generous hearts certainly prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

Thank you in advance for your generous support to enhance health care at our local hospital.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact the Foundation at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future