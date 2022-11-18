Nov 18, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill -16 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Flurries beginning early this evening. Flurries or snow squalls overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -8 this evening and -14 overnight.
Snow Squall Watch – Pukaskwa Park – Wawa & LSPP – Agawa
News Tidbits:
- CUPE says the Ontario education worker strike deadline is 5 p.m. ET Sunday, both sides are to talk all weekend.
- Don’t forget to get your Christmas lights ready and decorate your home for the 2022 Wawa Festival of Lights (Dec. 2 – 18).
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Bare Pavement now required within 12 hours of a winter storm’s end - November 18, 2022
- Winter Wonderland at Scenic High Falls - November 18, 2022
- Morning News – November 18 - November 18, 2022