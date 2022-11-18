Breaking News

Morning News – November 18

Nov 18, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill -16 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Flurries beginning early this evening. Flurries or snow squalls overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -8 this evening and -14 overnight.

Snow Squall Watch – Pukaskwa Park – Wawa & LSPP – Agawa

News Tidbits:

  • CUPE says the Ontario education worker strike deadline is 5 p.m. ET Sunday, both sides are to talk all weekend.
  • Don’t forget to get your Christmas lights ready and decorate your home for the 2022 Wawa Festival of Lights (Dec. 2 – 18).

 

