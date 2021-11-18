Morning News – November 18

Weather

Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Showers near Lake Superior this morning. Local blowing snow this morning. Amount 5 cm inland. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 209(up) active cases, and 15(down) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Best of luck and well wishes as Margandy Leadbetter represents Wawa in the Miss Northern Ontario Pageant this weekend! Morgandy will be taking part in many workshops such as self-defence, bullying, positive body image and public speaking. The Wawa Mustangs have been selected by Canadian Tire Jumpstart to receive a $35,000 donation from their Sport Relief Fund! Thanks to Coach Scott Carruthers and Wawa’s local Canadian Tire (Greg and Nikki), registration this year for both Sr. and Jr. Mustangs is free. It also allows the Mustang organization to purchase hockey equipment, training gear, insurance, jerseys, subsidize some games and tournaments.

Announcements:

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement on Ontario’s enhanced COVID-19 testing strategy at 2 p.m.