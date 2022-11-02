Shine the Light on Woman Abuse is a registered trademarked public awareness campaign of the London Abused Women’s Centre. The campaign was launched in 2010 in London, Ontario, Canada and continues to spread across our country and beyond.

The goals of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign are:

to raise awareness of men’s violence against women by turning Wawa purple for the month of November;

to stand in solidarity with abused women and support them in understanding that any shame and/or blame they may feel does not belong to them but to the perpetrators of their abuse;

and to raise the proﬁle of the community agencies that can provide abused women with help as they attempt to live their lives free from violence and abuse.

Purple is a symbol of courage, survival and honour, and has come to symbolize the ﬁght to end woman abuse.

This year Wear Purple Day is on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

Wear purple to show your support to abused women and girls and bring attention to the issue of men’s violence against women. Take a photo or short video clip of how you are going purple.

How can you support victims of woman abuse?

Paint Your Community Purple

Wear Purple on Monday November 15th

Put a purple light bulb or purple string lights on your front porch and/or in your

Hang a Shine the Light on Woman Abuse Campaign Poster at your workplace

Use your voice to talk about ending men’s violence against women

Use the power of social media to show your support using the hashtag #ShineTheLight

Shine your purple lights until Human Rights Day on December 10th.

The pandemic has forced many women and girls to remain isolated in their homes with their abusers or traﬃckers. Join the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign and illuminate your home and workplace purple to send a mes- sage of hope. If you believe a woman or girl is unsafe speak to her directly. Call 911 if you hear or see anything that leads you to believe women and girls are unsafe.