The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is starting a NEW online 50/50 lottery raffle!

Tickets for the first draw can be purchased starting today November 2nd at 9 a.m. until December 14th at 11:59 p.m. with the winner being drawn on December 15th, 2022.

Tickets are $10 for 10, $25 for 75 or $50 for 250 and can be purchased online at www.ldhcf5050.ca. You must be 18+ to purchase a ticket. License N# RAF1270495.

That’s not all! All tickets purchased from November 2nd to November 16th qualify for the $250 Early Bird prize!

All proceeds will go towards the purchase of capital equipment to help support our ONE for the Dunn Campaign; One Person, One Record, One System. These vital pieces of equipment enable a ‘one person, one record, one system’ which supports care decisions throughout a patient’s journey across all ONE sites which include 23 locations across North Eastern Ontario.

When you win, we all win.