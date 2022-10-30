Fog Advisory (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island) UPDATED

at 10:52 Environment Canada cancelled the warning for

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

8:09 AM EDT Sunday 30 October 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.

The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.