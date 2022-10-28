Breaking News

Wawa High School Cross Country Runners are back!

After a two year hiatus the Wawa High School Cross Country Runners are back!

Yesterday, October 25th, this tough bunch of athletes competed at NWOSSAA in Thunder Bay. They all had amazing runs and 7 runners advanced to OFSAA. Congratulations to all of our runners!

These incredible athletes are coached by Anjali Oberai, Tracy Laing and Mark Szekely.

