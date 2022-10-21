Special Weather Statement – Strong Southwesterly Winds expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

Oct 21, 2022 at 17:15
At 5:03 Environment Canada ended this Special Weather Statement.
Oct 21, 2022 at 14:47
2:43 PM EDT Friday 21 October 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Special weather statement in effect for this afternoon.
Strong southwesterly wind gusts have developed this afternoon in the vicinity of Wawa. Localized strong wind gusts near 80 km/h are possible for the next few hours before easing later this afternoon.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
