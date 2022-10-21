Special Weather Statement – Strong Southwesterly Winds expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

At 5:03 Environment Canada ended this Special Weather Statement.

2:43 PM EDT Friday 21 October 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Special weather statement in effect for this afternoon.

Strong southwesterly wind gusts have developed this afternoon in the vicinity of Wawa. Localized strong wind gusts near 80 km/h are possible for the next few hours before easing later this afternoon.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.