Winter weather travel advisory (Chapleau – Gogama) ended

This Winter Weather Travel Advisory ended at 1:10 a.m.

4:59 AM EDT Wednesday 19 October 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by this afternoon.

Snowfall rates up to 2 cm per hour at times resulting in reduced visibility.

Where:

The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected within the area from Kapuskasing to Timmins to Chapleau.

When:

The majority of the accumulation is expected through this morning.

Discussion:

Snow should gradually decrease in intensity today.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

At the time of this post: Highway 144 is closed from Gogama to Timmins due to poor weather and road conditions (). On Highway 101 at Shoal Lake Provincial Park there is a disabled vehicle that has closed the eastbound lane and shoulder, School buses in the Chapleau area have been cancelled for the day – schools remain open.