Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) 6:47 a.m.

5:10 AM EDT Monday 17 October 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Winter weather travel advisory in effect through tonight.

Hazards: Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm, with the majority expected today. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: Ending Tuesday morning.

Discussion: A very slow moving low pressure system will bring precipitation to the area for the next few days. Snow will become heavy at times today and taper off Tuesday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

3:46 PM EDT Sunday 16 October 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight through Tuesday morning.

Hazards: Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm, with the majority expected on Monday. Reduced visibility in heavy snow on Monday.

Timing: Beginning this evening and ending Tuesday morning.

Discussion: A quasi-stationary low pressure system will bring precipitation to the area for the next few days. Rain will change to snow this evening and then become heavy at times on Monday. Snow will lighten and become mixed with rain Tuesday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.