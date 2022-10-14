Wawa Community Food Bank – Fall 2022

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to thank the many individuals, organizations and businesses in our generous little town that have made donations during the spring and summer months.

During the month of October, Northern Lights Ford is organizing a Let’s Scare Hunger campaign to support the food bank. They will be set up at John’s YIG on Saturday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 1pm to accept donations/non-perishable food items.

Our appreciation and thanks are extended to the following businesses, corporations, families and individuals who have supported the food bank with monetary donations, grocery items, or pet supplies: Jocelyne Bedard, Canadian Tire, Margaret and Bill Chapman, Ecole Secondaire St. Joseph (class projects by M. James Stewarts’ classes), Sue & Earl Kirby, Charlotte Konan, Melanie Pilon & Jacques Bernier, Northern Credit Union staff, Ron Rody, Matt Rowe/Naturally Superior Adventures, St. Augustine French Immersion School Young Leaders, Tamarack Camps, and United Way Harvest Algoma.

A special thank you to Dick Watson for arranging the delivery of food items from United Way Harvest Algoma.

Thank you to the following individuals who made donations in memory of Dennis Humphries:

Line & Gilles Begin, Chris Mitchell, Don Humphries, Donna Taylor as well as anonymous donations from friends and family.

The Outdoorsman surprised us with a special treat by having a box of Smile Cookies delivered.

Our clients have enjoyed a variety of fresh produce over the summer months as result of donations from the Community Garden and weekly donations from Patrica/Rob Reeves from The Thrift Barn.

After a couple of years of not having these services available, we would like to welcome back the North Algoma Diabetes Education Program as well as monthly Blood Pressure Clinics.

We would also like to thank the following individuals and/or businesses for their continued support: Circle K, John’s Your Independent Grocer and Red Apple Store with product purchases, Vishal and Sima Patel of Subway for their contribution of bread products, Daniel Walker and JJAM FM for mentioning us daily and Wagging Tails Kennel for ensuring we have pet food for our client’s animal friends.

The Food Bank volunteers wish to acknowledge all the anonymous donors who drop off bags of items in the donation bin inside the main door of 96 Broadway Ave. or to those who make a payment on our account at John’s Independent Grocer. Every donation helps make it possible to assist those less fortunate.

We’d like to welcome our newest volunteer, Sheila Pawlow. Volunteers have always been the backbone of the food bank so if you can spare a few hours a week or month, please call (705) 852-1414 or email [email protected]

A big thank you goes out to our hard-working volunteers who spend countless hours to ensure the operation runs smoothly so that members of our community can access the service. Volunteers include: Helene Bekintis, Jackie Blanchet, Beverly Boyd, Margaret Chapman, Steve Haney, Debby Greely-Hogan, Norma and Perry Kauk, Monique Kryszewski, Kaireen Morrison, Ulo Pihelgas, Stephanie Scheuermann, Dyanne Smart, Andy Stevens, and Debra Tomas-Avis.

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have missed. Please know that every donation received is deeply appreciated and allows us to continue serving our community.

The above supporters have helped make life a little easier for others in our community.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

In person at 96 Broadway Avenue every Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m.

email: [email protected]

phone: (705) 852-1414

mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!