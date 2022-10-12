Morning News – October 12

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low +4.
Special Weather Statement – Rainfall in the amounts of 30 to 50mm is expected today, ending this afternoon or evenine.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- Sault College with several partners has developed a free 10-week, Pre-Early Childhood Education certificate program. The 10 weeks of online learning and job placement, will begin at Sault College in late October 2022 and will give participants basic skills and knowledge required to start working in early years and childcare setting.
- Fascinating to read that NASA DART spacecraft reduced the orbital period of Dimorphos by 32 minutes when it struck the asteroid moon two weeks ago.
