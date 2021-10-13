Morning News – October 13

Weather

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle this evening then 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,449 people (73.5%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 3:10 PM, October 8, 2021).

News Tidbits:

District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board (DSSMSSAB) has broken ground for a new, 33,000 square foot building. All services provided by DSSMSSAB will be offered under the same roofe.

Residents of Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, are being warned not to consume the city’s drinking water due to the possibility of petroleum hydrocarbons (fuel contamination). Iqaluit has a population of 7,740 (201 census).

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

Announcements:

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will be joined by Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, to make an announcement at 8 a.m in London.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Ed Holder, Mayor of London, and Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx, to make an announcement about public transit improvements at 9:30 in London.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North—Burlington, and Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Oakville.

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities will be joined by Goldie Ghamari, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement 2:30 in Ottawa.