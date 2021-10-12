Morning News – October 12

Weather

Rain. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 17. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Showers. Fog patches before morning. Low 13.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 10 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,449 people (73.5%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 3:10 PM, October 8, 2021).

News Tidbits:

David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens are the winners of the 2021 Nobel economics prize. Canadian economist David Card, pioneered research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

Announcements:

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, and Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan—Woodbridge, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Vaughn.