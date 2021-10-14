Morning News – October 14

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 5 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,915 people (74.2%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 4:00 PM, October 13, 2021).

News Tidbits:

It was good news for many that the border restrictions for land travel into the United States will be lifted soon. Travellers who want to take advantage of this will want to still take precautions travelling given the lower rates of vaccination in some areas.

The Ontario Government announced yesterday the opening of temporary Road Test Centres in Ottawa, Niagara Falls and Sarnia to deal with the backlog of road tests.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.