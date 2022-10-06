Between the Covers – October 6

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Has Anyone Seen My Toes” by Christopher Buckley, “Treasure State” by C.J. Box, “Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills and “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “Fall of Giants” by Ken Follett. From the book jacket:

It is 1911. The Coronation Day of King George V. The Williams, a Welsh coal-mining family is linked by romance and enmity to the Fitzherberts, aristocratic coal-mine owners. Lady Maud Fitzherbert falls in love with Walter von Ulrich, a spy at the German Embassy in London. Their destiny is entangled with that of an ambitious young aide to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson and to two orphaned Russian brothers, whose plans to emigrate to America fall foul of war, conscription and revolution. In a plot of unfolding drama and intriguing complexity, “Fall Of Giants” moves seamlessly from Washington to St Petersburg, from the dirt and danger of a coal mine to the glittering chandeliers of a palace, from the corridors of power to the bedrooms of the mighty.

The Wawa Public Library is once again raising funds for Alzheimer’s Social with a Purpose. If you would like to donate, please come into the library. All the funds generated from book and DVD sales will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society. Help us make a difference!

The Wawa Public Library invites everyone to drop into the library and try the interactive Playtable. Thanks to a very generous donation from Roberta Hammett, a former Wawa resident, who spent her formative years frequenting the library.

Roberta explained that she spent so much time at the library that she was given her own key and could access the library after hours when her summer job prevented her from accessing the library during regular hours. Roberta donated to the library with the request that funds be spent on technology in the library. We now have an interactive Play Table and a new public computer! We thank Roberta for her very generous donation. We are, without a doubt, ecstatic with our new acquisitions!

The After School Program will be starting on Tuesday, October 11th! Join Indi with fun crafts, clay, games! Follow us on the WPL Afterschool Program page on facebook!

Join us in celebrating Ontario Public Library Week (Oct 16th -Oct 22nd)! On Tuesday, Oct. 18 we are raising awareness for Dyslexia! We have recently catalogued several Decodable Books to help kids with Dyslexia learn how to read! Come and join us for coffee, tea and a snack and allow us to show you our new collection! Help us fill the food bank! Bring your donations and we will give you coupons to use against library fines! There will be an in-library Scavenger Hunt where you will search for hidden letters. Once you find the hidden letters you must unscramble them to form a sentence. If you find all the letters and unscramble them, will put your name in for a draw! There will also be a colouring contest for the kids and the draw will be made on Friday, October 28th! Cindy Jozin will be here to display her pottery and talk about her passion for her craft. Paula Valois will display her Essential oils and talk about oils and health and self-care! Isabella and Doris are back on Saturday, October 22nd for a wonderful afternoon of music. You don’t want to miss it! We are waiting on confirmation from a couple of other guests so watch for updates and a schedule of events!

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout your Park Pass, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library.