Morning News – September 24

Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low 7.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1054 18
Elliot Lake & Area 580 2
North Algoma 308 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,756 83
  Updated:  September 22, 2022, 2:30PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits:

 

