Morning News – September 24

Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low 7.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1054
|18
|Elliot Lake & Area
|580
|2
|North Algoma
|308
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,756
|83
|Updated: September 22, 2022, 2:30PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
