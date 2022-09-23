Morning News – September 23

Friday, September 23, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 7.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1049
|17
|Elliot Lake & Area
|581
|10
|North Algoma
|308
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,722
|73
|Updated: September 20, 2022, 2:55PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- A post on social media states that TOP Trail D between Searchmont and Wawa should be open this winter because fuel will be available at Halfway Haven. Groomers can roll and riders can fill their sleds & warm up inside, but probably no lodgings or hot meals, maybe snacks.
- Wawa-news has been told that the CPR has now removed the ‘Diamond’ Rail Section at the Franz “ACR” Crossing (September 22nd, 2022). This is the new end to the former ACR track that used to run from Sault Ste. Marie to Hearst. This crossing is about 11 miles north of Dubreuilville and is where the Christmas Train has stopped for performances pre-COVID.
- Ontario is proposing to designate the Alfred Bog as a new non-operating provincial park, ensuring the long-term protection and health of local wildlife of this unique and scientifically important area, while continuing to provide recreational opportunities for the public, including walking on the Bog Walk Trail, hunting and birdwatching. Ontario has 225 non-operating parks, with Obatanga and Michipicoten Post the closest to Wawa.
Government Announcements:
- Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will release Ontario’s 2021-22 Public Accounts at 11:00 a.m. today.
