Morning News – September 26

Monday, September 26, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Rain showers becoming mixed with a few flurries before morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1049
|17
|Elliot Lake & Area
|581
|10
|North Algoma
|308
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,722
|73
|Updated: September 20, 2022, 2:55PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- The temperatures are cooler and the leaves are starting to change – and the ice is in! Saturday and Sunday had some great exhibition games, U18 AAA Thunder Bay vs Sudbury. This week Family Skate in the mornings begins every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10-10:50 a.m.
- Starting today, September 26, all adults aged 18 and over are eligible to receive the bivalent booster dose, which may offer more targeted protection against the Omicron variants.
