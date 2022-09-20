Breaking News

Morning News – September 20

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.

COVID Statistics:

  Current Change in previous 7 days

Confirmed Cases

 9,590 85

Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022

 7,386 85

High-Risk Active Cases

 107 2

Resolved Cases

 9,483 83

*Deceased

 66 3

Deceased in 2022

 45 3
Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits:

  • The Schreiber Fire Department is warning that there may be delays today as several new cables, telephone and fiber-optic, are installed across the highway (east of Schreiber – Lamont Lake Road). The cables were broken yesterday.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*