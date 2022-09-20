Morning News – September 20

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in previous 7 days
|
Confirmed Cases
|9,590
|85
|
Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022
|7,386
|85
|
High-Risk Active Cases
|107
|2
|
Resolved Cases
|9,483
|83
|
*Deceased
|66
|3
|
Deceased in 2022
|45
|3
|Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- The Schreiber Fire Department is warning that there may be delays today as several new cables, telephone and fiber-optic, are installed across the highway (east of Schreiber – Lamont Lake Road). The cables were broken yesterday.
