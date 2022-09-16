Breaking News

Morning News – September 16

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature steady near 13. UV index 2 or low.
    Tonight
    Cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Temperature steady near 14.

Special weather statement: Rain, heavy at times is expected in the amounts of 30 to 50 mm, today into Saturday.

COVID Statistics:

  Current Change in previous 7 days

Confirmed Cases

 9,590 85

Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022

 7,386 85

High-Risk Active Cases

 107 2

Resolved Cases

 9,483 83

*Deceased

 66 3

Deceased in 2022

 45 3
Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today, except for a portion of the North Bay sector located south of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, which is showing a high fire hazard.

News Tidbits:

