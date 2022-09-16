Morning News – September 16

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature steady near 13. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight
Cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Temperature steady near 14.
Special weather statement: Rain, heavy at times is expected in the amounts of 30 to 50 mm, today into Saturday.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in previous 7 days
|
Confirmed Cases
|9,590
|85
|
Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022
|7,386
|85
|
High-Risk Active Cases
|107
|2
|
Resolved Cases
|9,483
|83
|
*Deceased
|66
|3
|
Deceased in 2022
|45
|3
|Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today, except for a portion of the North Bay sector located south of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, which is showing a high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations and a welcome to Chelsey Douchamie, who joins the Superior East OPP Detachment as a Cadet.
