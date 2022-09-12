Morning News – September 12

Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1025
|11
|Elliot Lake & Area
|570
|9
|North Algoma
|304
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,606
|52
|Updated: September 8, 2022, 3:00PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard varies from low to high in the Northeast Region. Parry Sound and Algonquin Park have a high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Kilotile’s (Preston Plante) new version of Cry to Me has over 9 million views! Congratulations!!
- Yesterday was September 11th, twenty-one years ago that 2,977 people died in the two planes crashing into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County. At the West Pier Place Apartments in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, 2,977 small American flags were placed to remember those individuals. The flags will remain until this afternoon.
- The federal government announced Saturday that members of Parliament will return to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a ‘special session’ to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.
- Jagmeet will be meeting with seniors at Club d’Âge d’Or de la Vallée in Sudbury, then with students at College Boreal.
- Carrie-Lynn Hotson is launching her first book, Knowing Who You Lead—a collection of lessons and wisdom from her 25 years of experience as an HR specialist, coach, facilitator, and leader. Carrie-Lynn is anticipating that the book will become an important resource for employers across Northern Ontario to attract and retain employees.
Provincial Announcements:
- The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Premier Doug Ford will hold a ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III at 2 p.m.
