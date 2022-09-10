Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Temperature steady near 14. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Temperature steady near 12.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1025
|11
|Elliot Lake & Area
|570
|9
|North Algoma
|304
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,606
|52
|Updated: September 8, 2022, 3:00PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard varies from low to high in the Northeast Region. Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Temiskaming Shores, North Bay, and Pembroke all have a high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day and the Fall Fair!
- The James Whalen Tug has now been fully raised from the Kaministiquia River in Thunder Bay. The vessel sank May 1st.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Saturday, September 10 - September 10, 2022
- Morning News – September 10 - September 10, 2022
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Friday, September 9 - September 9, 2022