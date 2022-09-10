Breaking News

Morning News – September 10

Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Temperature steady near 14. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Temperature steady near 12.

 

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1025 11
Elliot Lake & Area 570 9
North Algoma 304 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,606 52
  Updated:  September 8, 2022, 3:00PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard varies from low to high in the Northeast Region. Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Temiskaming Shores, North Bay, and Pembroke all have a high fire hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • Today is the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day and the Fall Fair!
  • The James Whalen Tug has now been fully raised from the Kaministiquia River in Thunder Bay. The vessel sank May 1st.

 

 

