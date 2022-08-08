Ontario Commits to High-Speed Internet Access – Wawa & Area to Benefit

Ontario has committed nearly $4 billion to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of the province by the end of 2025.

The Ontario government is bringing high-speed internet access to up to 266,000 unserved and underserved homes and businesses, marking another milestone in its plan to help connect every corner of the province by the end of 2025.

“Our government is ensuring every community in Ontario has access to reliable high-speed internet,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We are making tremendous progress towards building a stronger Ontario, where everyone will have access to health services, be able to work and learn online, participate in the agriculture sector, while also helping to create jobs and invest in the future of our province, today and for generations to come.”

The province has signed agreements with eight internet service providers to bring access to as many as 339 municipalities across Ontario. The internet service providers were selected through a two-stage competitive process and are part of Ontario’s historic investment of nearly $4 billion to bring access to reliable high-speed internet across the province.

“This competitive process is the first of its kind in Canada and has led to an unprecedented market response and commitment to deliver high-speed internet connections to communities that have been left underserved until now,” said Michael Lindsay, President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario. “We at Infrastructure Ontario are proud to help create a connected, modern and competitive Ontario.”

The government has a plan to build Ontario’s future with shovels in the ground for highways, hospitals, housing and high-speed internet infrastructure. Ontario’s high-speed internet initiatives will help ensure that every home and business, in every community, can participate in today’s economy. It will also help create the conditions for economic and fiscal growth, while protecting progress made.