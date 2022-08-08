Breaking News

Morning News – August 8

Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A few showers ending near noon then cloudy. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low 9.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 4, 2022, 2:30 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fire in the Northeast Region, Algonquin Park 10. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region. A few areas located south and east of Mattawa, including a portion of Algonquin Park, are presenting a high hazard this afternoon.

News Tidbits:

  • The wandering cattle have been seen again, but there are a few less now. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been seen in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.
  • Alamos Gold Inc. has a new Chief Operating Officer. Luc Guimond will take his new position effective September 1, 2022. Alamos stated, “As part of an established multi-year plan, Luc will succeed Peter MacPhail who will be retiring as of August 31, 2022. To support the transition, Peter will be staying with the Company as a consultant until the third quarter of 2023.”

Provincial Announcementa:

  • Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement in Missisauga at 9:30 a.m.
