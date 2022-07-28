Morning News – July 28

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Fog patches. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 26, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There is three active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. Low Fire Hazard – Sault Ste. Marie, up to Hearst and to the Far North. South of Parry Sound, up to Sudbury and Temiskaming Shores, as well as Algonquin Park are showing a high fire hazard. The reminder of the region is at a moderate fire hazard.
Lake Superior Park Events:
- Join Stuart to learn all about beavers today as a drop-in at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 1-3 p.m.
News Tidbits:
- The wandering cattle have been seen again. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been seen in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.
- Don’t forget that Joanne Poisson (accompanied by Marc Trovarello, Islay Smedley and Mirinda Patterson) will be performing at Rock Island Lodge tonight for an evening of hometown music.
