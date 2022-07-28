Morning News – July 28

Weather: Fog Advisory



Today – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Fog patches. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 26, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There is three active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. Low Fire Hazard – Sault Ste. Marie, up to Hearst and to the Far North. South of Parry Sound, up to Sudbury and Temiskaming Shores, as well as Algonquin Park are showing a high fire hazard. The reminder of the region is at a moderate fire hazard.

Lake Superior Park Events:

Join Stuart to learn all about beavers today as a drop-in at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 1-3 p.m.

News Tidbits: