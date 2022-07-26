Morning News – July 26

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 14.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 21, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There are two fires in the Northeast Region, both are in the Sudbury District. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region with a small patch in Algonquin Park that is showing a high hazard.
Lake Superior Park Events:
- Join Anna at 3 p.m. at the Agawa Visitor Centre to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geological past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.
News Tidbits:
- The wandering cattle have been seen again. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been seen in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.
- Members of United Steelworkers Local 2724 have voted almost 60 per cent in favour of accepting a new collective agreement with Algoma Steel Inc. The 500 members represent the salaried office and technical professionals, front-line supervisors, shift coordinators and planners.
