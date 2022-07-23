Morning News – July 23

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. Showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 12.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 21, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are two fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas located north of Temiskaming Shores and Sault Ste Marie in the Northeast Region. It varies from low to high in areas south of these communities.

News Tidbits: